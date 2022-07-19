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Dr. Bill Deagle Is A Doctor Who Treated Chemtrail Pilots Who Became A Whistle-Blower Exposing The Truths About Chemtrails, Undergrounds Bases And Much More !!!
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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981 views • July 19, 2022

Dr. Bill Deagle Complete Lecture - Granada Forum 2006


Silicon based nano machine life form that does not originate on planet
earth, silicon based life form intelligent like bees and it fights back.
plasma for weather modification, geotectonic warfare, mind control
technologies, woodpecker, HAARP, GWEN towers, Iridium satellite system
connected to cell towers, Nokia beaming signal directly to you, besides
the cell signal they can actually send bio-coded signal to your DNA to
affect your physiology and insert thoughts into your mind and they have
this technology, TODAY

Keywords
chemtrailswhistleblowerundergroundbasetunnelsdr bill deagle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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