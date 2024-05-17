Exclusive Fico Shooting. Andrew Bridgen & Matt Le Tissier Speak Out

Visit: https://thefrontline.army
In a world where we are all beginning to realise there are no coincidences, who Better than Andrew Bridgen and Matt Le Tissier to asses the macabre circumstances around the sad events in Slovakia this week? The two give their opinion to Warren & Lee in this must watch exclusive.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.