US Terrorist Attack on Nordstream Pipeline On Shemitah End Day to Destroy Europe

Famous last words before Russia drops a nuke on the US: “I did not have the CIA blow up that pipeline…”. We warned you of vaccine mandates and passports and rampant inflation… Now we’re warning you about social credit scores, CBDCs, energy rationing and climate lockdowns.





*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****







Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





*TDV is now on Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilanteofficial





Anarchapulco Tickets: https://anarchapulco.com/tickets-page





Intro vid: Europe - The Final Countdown: https://youtu.be/9jK-NcRmVcw





Outro vid: Jill to Joe Biden: "You go down this way." - https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1575150515981520897





Biden: "I promise you, we will be able to do that." https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1574685985115607040





January 27, 2022 VICTORIA NULAND: “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.”

https://twitter.com/i/status/1576271688001413120





Condoleezza Rice in 2014: "You want to change the structure of energy dependence. You want to depend more on the North America energy platform … to have pipelines that don't go through Ukraine & Russia"

https://t.me/c/1264095585/28247





Norway-Poland Baltic Pipeline Inaugurated on the same day Nordstream is blown up… https://t.me/c/1264095585/28226





European Energy Crisis:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/europe-winter-energy-crisis-1.6596446





Nord Stream Gas Leak Could Lead to Climate Disaster: https://greekreporter.com/2022/09/30/nord-stream-gas-leak-climate-disaster





"Most important thing with a hurricane is to get vaccinated. Everything is more complicated if you don't!" - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1574843161117081600





Bank of England Does Emergency Rate Hike:

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bank-england-must-do-large-emergency-rate-hike-avoid-total-disaster-db-warns?s=09





Ukraine joins NATO: https://twitter.com/laderechadiario/status/1575870517898522624





Jackie are you here - where is Jackie - Joe Biden:

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1575194153188614145





“Nobody will be safe unless everyone is vaccinated…” -Klaus Schwab

What a fucking Liar - https://twitter.com/i/status/1574879292281987092





Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson developed Bell's palsy two weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.: https://t.me/c/1264095585/28227





Australian National Review - WEF Says 'Billions' Who Complied With Lockdown Restrictions Will Also Comply With 'Social-Credit Scheme”: https://www.australiannationalreview.com/state-of-affairs/wef-says-billions-who-complied-with-lockdown-restrictions-will-also-comply-with-social-credit-scheme/