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PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO -TRUTH REPORTS - DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW - RALPH FUCETOLA - DR. WILLIAM SANCHEZ AND MULTIPLE GUESTS 8TH FEB 2023
Informative Information regarding the fight against the perpetrators of the Covid 19 plannedemic debacle. With Guest's from Ecuador.
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SingingPig-ebook-9-19-22.pdf
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/pandemic-of-the-vaxxinated
http://reparti.free.fr/schwab2020.pdf
https://thenhf.com/resources/covid-19-the-science-we-should-know/
https://preventgenocide2030.org/