DEATH-JABBED HALL OF FAME ATHLETE SUFFERS 16TH SURGERY IN 3 YEARS

Oct 7, 2025 - "Coach Prime Has His 16th Surgery of the Last Few Years"

Deion Sanders' health issues include:Recurrent blood clots in legs (hereditary, multiple surgeries to remove them)

Amputation of two toes (2021, due to poor circulation from clots)

Removal of part of left calf muscle (2021, from compartment syndrome)

Bladder cancer (2025, led to bladder removal and reconstruction; now cancer-free)

At least 16 surgeries for circulation and cancer-related problems

In August 2021, Deion Sanders, then head coach of Jackson State football, appeared in a social media public service announcement (PSA) urging Mississippi residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As spokesperson for sponsor Walmart, which hosted a free on-campus vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 20, Sanders aimed to vaccinate his team, staff, and students to "preserve life" and enable success. He confirmed being vaccinated "for quite a long time" and stated, "One thing about this vaccination, it preserves life. I want a chance to win... How am I going to do that if I'm not here?"