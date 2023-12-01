Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Henry Kissinger, eminence grise of the globalist Establishment, passes on
channel image
The New American
2273 Subscribers
48 views
Published Yesterday

Steven Bonta, Executive Senior Editor of The New American, discusses the demise of Henry Kissinger at age 100 with Bill Jasper, Senior Editor and longtime contributor and investigative journalist with The New American.

Get your copy of the Collector’s Edition, Self Reliance: Foundation of Freedom https://thenewamerican.com/product/self-reliance-foundation-of-freedom-paperback-bookazine/

Keywords
globalistnwonew world orderkissingerhenry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket