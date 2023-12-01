Henry Kissinger, eminence grise of the globalist Establishment, passes on

Steven Bonta, Executive Senior Editor of The New American, discusses the demise of Henry Kissinger at age 100 with Bill Jasper, Senior Editor and longtime contributor and investigative journalist with The New American.
