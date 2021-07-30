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WtF's Evening Report 07-30-2021 More Mandates Were Always The Plan
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70 views • July 30, 2021
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The mask mandate talks have been happening again now for a few weeks and we have started to see them roll out. Of course this was always the plan though! Meanwhile Washington is looking to stop no knock warrants and the militarization of police... decades late of course because the politicians have don their jobs according to the agenda.
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Article Links:
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/majority-covid-19-cases-large-public-events-were-among-vaccinated-us-cdc-study-2021-07-30/
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2021/07/now-in-effect-washington-law-prohibits-no-knock-warrants-and-limits-federal-militarization-of-police/?__cf_chl_captcha_tk__=pmd_4ab893f305215176eab3faf5b157eea24d054d6c-1627256522-0-gqNtZGzNA3ijcnBszQfi
https://phys.org/news/2021-07-drought-north-american-farmers-food.html
https://www.wral.com/as-drought-cuts-hay-crop-cattle-ranchers-face-culling-herds/19791235/
Thumbnail Link:
https://theriversforum.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/indoor-mask-mandate-begins-in-provincetown-due-to-covid-cluster.jpg
The mask mandate talks have been happening again now for a few weeks and we have started to see them roll out. Of course this was always the plan though! Meanwhile Washington is looking to stop no knock warrants and the militarization of police... decades late of course because the politicians have don their jobs according to the agenda.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/majority-covid-19-cases-large-public-events-were-among-vaccinated-us-cdc-study-2021-07-30/
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2021/07/now-in-effect-washington-law-prohibits-no-knock-warrants-and-limits-federal-militarization-of-police/?__cf_chl_captcha_tk__=pmd_4ab893f305215176eab3faf5b157eea24d054d6c-1627256522-0-gqNtZGzNA3ijcnBszQfi
https://phys.org/news/2021-07-drought-north-american-farmers-food.html
https://www.wral.com/as-drought-cuts-hay-crop-cattle-ranchers-face-culling-herds/19791235/
Thumbnail Link:
https://theriversforum.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/indoor-mask-mandate-begins-in-provincetown-due-to-covid-cluster.jpg
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