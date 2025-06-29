BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 6/29/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 22 hours ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: We have to question the narratives coming out of Israel. It's getting harder to believe anything they say these days. And I hate to be the one to tell you this, but Trump had a good week. I mean really good. We'll get a look inside of Iran and see it lines up with what we're told about Iran. NYC might elect an actual, literal communist for mayor. Hollywood has been propagandizing Americans against Palestine for decades. Gas prices are lower than they were this time last year... you feeling it? And after we've had our fill of information, we got the Fun Stuff to take us home..

#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Lames Li - Evidence suggests California’s deadliest wildfire this year started in the exact same spot as a smaller fire days earlier.

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1938061514172469583


Tiffany Cianci - How Private Equity owned Quiznos was able to exploit the suffering of 4700 collapsed small businesses that they destroyed, to do the Texas Twostep and walk away clean with a brand-new brand company

https://x.com/TheVinoMom/status/1937381180229263574


USDA Preparing to Mass Vaccinate Poultry Against Bird Flu — Ignoring Scientific and Public Warnings

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1937557428364804273


Crockett Drops Out Of Race For Top House Oversight Committee Democrat

https://x.com/GeorgePapa19/status/1937615530674057558


Dr. Karlyn Borysenko - The attacks on parental rights in the United States come from Queer Marxists who believe that parental rights are a form of private property that must be abolished.

https://x.com/DrKarlynB/status/1789753543915602157


Genomic Surveillance in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=u_pjjdThrIg

Keywords
irantrumpcomedyviralpodcastvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracynetanyahuukrainegazaanon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy