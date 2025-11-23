BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Robert breaker purposely cherry picked Dr. Ruckman: the Alton story
Robert Breaker caught purposely misquoting Dr. Ruckman...


If you ever ask me to do another video...


#RememberAlton


As always thank the Lord for Brother Don, the Lord's bloodhound for warning us against Breaker. Brother Don and Tim Chess's channel providing the clips. Brother Ed, and everyone else who helped indirectly or directly.


Peter S. Ruckman - Romans 8:28 (1989)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEVFAzFYea0&t=3955


EP 03 A Random Piece of Steak Podcast CONFESSION


https://www.youtube.com/live/2OPYaKyWWKA?si=58fA4OdBdOjmdqG3&t=3907


Dr Ruckman, "The Christians Favorite Verse" Charity Baptist


https://youtu.be/OTncAwmb5As?t=3902


Dr Ruckman, Romans 8:28, 2002


https://youtu.be/cM99BBBSeY4?t=5285


#peterruckman #robertbreaker


Breaker's original youtube title: Peter Ruckman asks if faith in the Blood of Jesus is enough to be saved.


Original description: Is the Blood of Jesus Enough? Peter Ruckman #salvation #bloodofchrist #faithintheblood'


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FDT5RD2IEgY

salvationtheologydoctrineruckmansinners prayercomparisonchristian doctrinehow to get savedbreakerrobert breakerchristian theologysoteriologydr peter ruckmanpeter sturges ruckmanpeter s ruckmanhow to go to heaven after you dieshould you say sinners prayerrobert breaker vs dr ruckman
