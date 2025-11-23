How Robert breaker purposely cherry picked Dr. Ruckman: the Alton story

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker caught purposely misquoting Dr. Ruckman...
If you ever ask me to do another video...
#RememberAlton
As always thank the Lord for Brother Don, the Lord's bloodhound for warning us against Breaker. Brother Don and Tim Chess's channel providing the clips. Brother Ed, and everyone else who helped indirectly or directly.
Peter S. Ruckman - Romans 8:28 (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEVFAzFYea0&t=3955
EP 03 A Random Piece of Steak Podcast CONFESSION
https://www.youtube.com/live/2OPYaKyWWKA?si=58fA4OdBdOjmdqG3&t=3907
Dr Ruckman, "The Christians Favorite Verse" Charity Baptist
https://youtu.be/OTncAwmb5As?t=3902
Dr Ruckman, Romans 8:28, 2002
https://youtu.be/cM99BBBSeY4?t=5285
#peterruckman #robertbreaker
Breaker's original youtube title: Peter Ruckman asks if faith in the Blood of Jesus is enough to be saved.
Original description: Is the Blood of Jesus Enough? Peter Ruckman #salvation #bloodofchrist #faithintheblood'