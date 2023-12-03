Zeee Media - Shawn/Nonvaxer420 - Agenda 2030: Transhumanism Technology WEAPONISED

Shawn joins Maria Zeee to discuss the various transhumanist technologies already being weaponised against the population not in the future, but now, to edit our genes and manipulate our behaviour, facilitating connecting "human batteries" to the Internet of Everything.





You can follow Shawn's work on his Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420





View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link: https://ftwproject.com/ref/468







