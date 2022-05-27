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The Fight to Save Georgia: Kandiss Taylor CLOSES In on GA Governorship
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50 views • May 27, 2022
This weekend, Stew Peters traveled to Georgia to rally for gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor, and was joined by fellow Christian patriots Mike Lindell, Lauren Witzke, and Todd Coconato. Among the promises made by Kandiss on day 1 of her administration, the bulldozing of the Georgia Guide Stones, criminalization of CPS and mask Nazi teacher groomers, and a return of Jesus Christ to the school.
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