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Matthew 5:1-3 “Poor in Spirit”
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0 view • February 17, 2021
Before we dive into these blessed verses, Let me put in context the way we should look at this passage as a whole. We have all heard this passage as the Sermon on the Mount and the be-attitudes. It’s important for us to understand that this teaching isn’t a gospel message of salvation, but rather a description of what a Christian should display in his daily faith walk. According to J. Vernon McGee, there are two extremes on this teaching. One takes this section of scripture and makes it their religion. He calls these the far left liberal view. That means that they take this and maybe the golden rule,
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