French national dies after collapsing during Gold Coast Marathon - Australia (Jul'23)

🇦🇺🏃‍♂️ AUSTRALIA: FRENCH MAN DIES DURING GOLD COAST MARATHON 💉



MAN DIES GC MARATHON

Tragically that has also been a fatality in the same race.

“A man has died after collapsing while running in the Gold Coast Marathon.

The French national reportedly suffered a heart attack on the course and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after failing to finish his race on Sunday.”

mirror - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VkbQ9JVvsAUk/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12257587/French-marathon-runner-dies-collapsing-metres-finish-line-Gold-Coast.html

https://7news.com.au/sport/athletics/man-reportedly-dies-after-collapsing-during-gold-coast-marathon-c-11163564

Mirrored - Sudden Death

