© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR JUDY MIKOVITS PhD - CANNA WORLD EXPO APRIL - GLYPHOSATE USE IN AGRICULTURE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • June 02, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO IS INFOTAINMENT
CWE is honored to have renowned speaker, Dr. Judy Mikovits, as one of our symposium speakers. Her vast research in biochemistry and knowledge of natural wellness and disease prevention with natural botanicals can be viewed in this video. The topic of Dr. Judy's presentation is shedding light on glyphosate weed killer use in agriculture. Keep in mind you are what you eat.
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. CWE sincerely thanks Dr. Judy Mikovits for her contribution at April's CWE Symposium.
Join us at CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums that bring together more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world. CWE's symposiums are free to attend. For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
CWE is honored to have renowned speaker, Dr. Judy Mikovits, as one of our symposium speakers. Her vast research in biochemistry and knowledge of natural wellness and disease prevention with natural botanicals can be viewed in this video. The topic of Dr. Judy's presentation is shedding light on glyphosate weed killer use in agriculture. Keep in mind you are what you eat.
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. CWE sincerely thanks Dr. Judy Mikovits for her contribution at April's CWE Symposium.
Join us at CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums that bring together more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world. CWE's symposiums are free to attend. For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.