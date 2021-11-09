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Hospitals In Belgium Are Now Reporting That 100% Of Their COVID Cases Are Double “Vaccinated”
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60 views • November 09, 2021
Same as a Aussie Nurse confirmed in Australia - All Patients are double Jabbed . - .
And world - wide people still can’t put 2 and 2 together . - .
My brain hurts. . . . . .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : Rumble . - .
And world - wide people still can’t put 2 and 2 together . - .
My brain hurts. . . . . .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : Rumble . - .
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