© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
vaccines cause autism
Follow
3
Share
Report
472 views • April 24, 2021
vaccines cause autism
$ 4.5 Billion was paid to compensate the vaccine injury claims in US.
From 1988 to January 2021 the U.S. government compensated those injured by vaccines by more than $ 4.5 billion ‼
Caution. Not everyone who has vaccine side effects is rewarded! Not everyone who suffers from vaccine injury reports it
$ 4.5 Billion was paid to compensate the vaccine injury claims in US.
From 1988 to January 2021 the U.S. government compensated those injured by vaccines by more than $ 4.5 billion ‼
Caution. Not everyone who has vaccine side effects is rewarded! Not everyone who suffers from vaccine injury reports it
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.