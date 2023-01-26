JABBED ARE SHEDDING EACH TIME THEY GET SICK

Streamed on: Jan 25, 7:00 pm EST
On today’s show Dr. Jane talks with Canadian emergency room physician Dr. Dqniel Nagase about his research into the deaths of babies after vaccination. When vaccines were delayed to 2 years old, sudden infant death virtually disappeared in Japan. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
