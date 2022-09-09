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COMEDIAN DAVID A. ARNOLD - "DIED SUDDENLY OF NATURAL CAUSES" AT 54 YEARS OLD 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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154 views • September 09, 2022

For anyone that is new to my channel, here are several compilations for your SADS viewing;Vaxx - Fish Out Of Water Syndrome - Compilation https://www.bitchute.com/video/6wqr3m91uwi3/

SADS Mini-Compilation: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CMuTEWl8kYHl/

Mega Compilation Of Vaxx Deaths & Injuries - Sports Edition https://www.bitchute.com/video/okqdjEadnGZ2/

Earlier Compilations;

COVID Vaccine Injuries & Deaths - Mega Compilation https://www.bitchute.com/video/HvfVmP3khVo8/

Other short compilations: 👇

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HwgutPI9ORNv/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZNrLJyhT0YyG/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UafFuAs3sqtJ/

I have officially lost count of how many COVID vaccine injuries and deaths I have now uploaded on my channel, all of these folks have their stories deleted from most social media platforms.. So a huge shoutout to Bitchute for allowing these victims stories to be shared & told


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


Shared from and subscribe to:

Wake.The.Fuck.Up

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/


Keywords
vaccine injuriesgenocidenwoagenda 21frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesvaccine deathsmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxhydrogelvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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