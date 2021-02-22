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When they hang it will be because of Benghazi
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732 views • February 22, 2021
Source Videos:
The Benghazi Betrayal with Charles Woods and Nick Noe -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH6qm9OG8Uw
Christopher Stevens and 3 Americans remembered as heroes -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eskQuKnxmc&;t=38s
Romney was wrong on Bin Laden -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0KDo49jKGM
Obama Steve Curry hit the links -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ka9SlEWGNQI
Target: Bin Laden -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gQkT04vbys&;t=378s
FIM-92 Stinger Missile shoots down drone -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vANN-eP0x9I&;t=36s
Bonehead truckers of the week -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwfKZbxwlOc&;t=29s
Netherlands Apache Strike in Afghanistan -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feRU49o9E4E&;t=1s
Osama Bin Laden is Killed in Pakistan -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLrd87bSixU
Hillary Clinton’s fiery moment at Benghazi hearing -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC0AKNQBV80&;t=8s
Americans killed in Benghazi Libya return to US -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bKSTBcSO3I&;t=273s
The Benghazi Betrayal with Charles Woods and Nick Noe -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH6qm9OG8Uw
Christopher Stevens and 3 Americans remembered as heroes -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eskQuKnxmc&;t=38s
Romney was wrong on Bin Laden -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0KDo49jKGM
Obama Steve Curry hit the links -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ka9SlEWGNQI
Target: Bin Laden -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gQkT04vbys&;t=378s
FIM-92 Stinger Missile shoots down drone -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vANN-eP0x9I&;t=36s
Bonehead truckers of the week -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwfKZbxwlOc&;t=29s
Netherlands Apache Strike in Afghanistan -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feRU49o9E4E&;t=1s
Osama Bin Laden is Killed in Pakistan -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLrd87bSixU
Hillary Clinton’s fiery moment at Benghazi hearing -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC0AKNQBV80&;t=8s
Americans killed in Benghazi Libya return to US -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bKSTBcSO3I&;t=273s
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