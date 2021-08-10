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AUSTRALIA - A SOCIAL EXPERIMENT IN CRIMINAL GOVERNMENT AND TERRORIST POLICE
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140 views • August 10, 2021
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TheCrowhouse

TheCrowhouse

62927 subscribers



“Almost all people are hypnotics. The proper authority saw to it that the proper belief should be induced, and the people believed properly.” - Charles Fort

http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
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Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7

Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Aussie Peppa Pig - The Vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZF8yg7mmnzE

Dr Sam Bailey Once Upon A Time in Wuhan....
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Once-Upon-A-Time-in-Wuhan-Odysee-Exclusive-Comp:2

Hundreds of ADF personnel start patrolling Sydney streets
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/hundreds-of-adf-personnel-start-patrolling-sydney-streets/vi-AAMOVOb?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531

Police ramp up compliance checks in Greater Sydney
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/police-ramp-up-compliance-checks-in-greater-sydney/vi-AAMNsrP?ocid=msedgntp

Prime Minister's nephew admits to illegal building work
https://9now.nine.com.au/a-current-affair/prime-minister-scott-morrisons-nephew-mitchell-cole-pleads-guilty-over-illegal-building-work/b4c4eace-b196-49f5-969a-c918a8b5dca1

U-M will require COVID-19 vaccination on all campuses
https://record.umich.edu/articles/u-m-will-require-covid-19-vaccination-on-all-campuses/

Lockdown exit in Australians' hands: PM
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/lockdown-exit-in-australians-hands-pm/ar-AAMKQvY?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531

Ardern blames pandemic for poll plunge
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/ardern-blames-pandemic-for-poll-plunge/ar-AAMOMNy?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531

Is the Technocracy Coming to Mexico?
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/technocracy-coming-to-mexico/

Robby Valentine - Roll Up Your Sleeves (End Track)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2p-b2oIQJU

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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