ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Shauna Rae Is Judy Hopps" -- no disrespect or insult is intended. How she expressed "hating being viewed as cute" and her absolute apprehension for hugs from tall people, instantly reminded us of the famous scene from Zootopia where Judy Hopps was called "cute".
On a related note, she must be surrounded by some really DUMB tall people. How does a tall person screw up hugging a person as short as her? Class is in session, we'll explain it very simply. All you need to do, is KNEEL DOWN and then let her hug you. Its very, very simple. How hard is this?
Learn more about Shauna Rae and her personal journey: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=i+am+shauna+rae&ia=web
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Shauna Rae, Zootopia
Hashtags: #shaunarae #zootopia #judyhopps #humor #movie
Metatags Space Separated: shaunarae zootopia judyhopps humor movie
Metatags Comma Separated: shaunarae, zootopia, judyhopps, humor, movie
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTSIEsdXO9gK/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1416078419841519629?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Shauna-Rae-Is-Judy-Hopps---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1jspjp-psec-2022-shauna-rae-is-judy-hopps-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/z2krS1B
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/86fdc1f1-af54-4885-a143-ef21169d9959
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/aoiCZZaoNokxLBl
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=aa3d6d19acf8ef004a298d5c9d589a958dedbb545b628236f994edf5d2bfc3bb&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3849/psec-2022-shauna-rae-is-judy-hopps-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/102758_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.