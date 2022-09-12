PSEC - 2022 - Shauna Rae Is Judy Hopps | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Shauna Rae Is Judy Hopps" -- no disrespect or insult is intended. How she expressed "hating being viewed as cute" and her absolute apprehension for hugs from tall people, instantly reminded us of the famous scene from Zootopia where Judy Hopps was called "cute".





On a related note, she must be surrounded by some really DUMB tall people. How does a tall person screw up hugging a person as short as her? Class is in session, we'll explain it very simply. All you need to do, is KNEEL DOWN and then let her hug you. Its very, very simple. How hard is this?





Learn more about Shauna Rae and her personal journey: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=i+am+shauna+rae&ia=web





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





