© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
robertgouveiaesq Federal Judge ORDERS Discovery in BIG TECH Government CENSORSHIP Collusion Lawsuit Missouri v Biden
Robert Gouveia Esqhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwSEDax9dQI
https://rumble.com/v1e3hs0-federal-judge-orders-discovery-in-big-tech-government-censorship-collusion-.html
https://www.facebook.com/robertgouveiaesq/videos/769600544191022
https://odysee.com/@WatchingTheWatchers:8/federal-judge-orders-discovery-in-big:b
Federal Judge ORDERS Discovery in BIG TECH Government CENSORSHIP Collusion Lawsuit Missouri v Biden