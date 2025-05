[Mar 11, 2021] #116 Flat Earth Expert "David Weiss" Pitches Flat Earth To Me... [Nowhere To Go But Up]

In this episode I'm going to have Flat Earth Expert David Weiss explain flat earth to me. I'm not sure I believe either side unless I go up and see for myself. We are expected to believe what we are told form authoritative sources, but with all of the smoke and mirrors and misdirection. I'm not sure that is possible anymore.David Weiss is a business man who walked away from his own very successful company to pursue spreading the truth about our world.He is the host of, “The Flat Earth Podcast” and creator of the “Flat Earth Sun, Moon and Zodiac Clock app”. He has the amazing ability to take anyone from ridiculing the idea of a flat earth to the mind-blowing understanding that we don’t live on a spinning, wobbling, rocketing water ball in an infinite vacuum. He also shows you why this topic is the MOST important topic of these troubled times.Please Help Support My Vision Here:*If you like what I'm doing and creating and have been wondering how you can get involved and help support my vision. Head over to my Patreon page and check out the perks & benefits you receive by becoming a monthly subscriber.You can also learn more about the nonprofit organization that my team and I are building for transitional age youth in my county that are re-entering the community from incarceration.As a subscriber you would be helping to build and support my ability to work on this project full time, while still being able to bring you the engaging content that you enjoy listening to or watching. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=19859993& ;fan_landing=trueIf you like the streaming platform that I am using called StreamYard use the link below to sign up with and receive a $10 credit for signing up. I will get a credit as well and that of course will help the show.StreamYard Affiliate Link:Live-Stream Locations:Here is where you can find Sean Dustin:CLUBHOUSE: @seandustinLinktree:To support the show through Patreon:You can also tip me through PayPal:www.paypal.comrecipient: [email protected] The Cash App:Recipient: $nwtgbupodShow Notes Writer: Sean DustinThe FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRHVenmo: dtweissFaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB Instagram: @TheflatearthpodcastMEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education