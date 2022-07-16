CBS- Johnson & Johnson Pay $2.2B To Resolve Charges Of Fraud

Will the money return the lives these companies have killed or will they give the money to judges and governments who accept compensation=bribes not to arrest and sentence these psychopaths to death? If a court, judge, lawyer or government accepts money to release criminals, it does not make them justices but accomplices in the crime committed.

No money will return the lives that were already taken, hang these greedy demons, yes, it would be an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth and they would have to die thousands of times to pay for all the lives they took. The Judicial system only serves to accept money from the corrupt rich = bribery to free them and to arrest the poor innocent.

Why do you think judges wear black?





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