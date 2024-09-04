⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 September 2024)

On 3 September 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a precise strike at the AFU 179th Joint Training Centre in Poltava, where under supervision of foreign instructors signal and electronic warfare specialists from all formations and military units of the UAFs were trained as well as UAV operators, which deliver strikes at civilian objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Today in the morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by long-range precision weaponry including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles and attack UAVs to hit UKR defence industry facilities based in Lvov, which manuf'd and repaired electronic components of AFU aircraft and missile weaponry.

The goal of the strike was achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged.

▫️ In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 23rd, 25th mechanised brigades, 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and the 3rd National Guard Brigade near Zolochev, Goptovka, Aleksandrovka, and Velikiye Prokhody (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses up to 75 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️ Units of the Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 44th, 66th mechanised brigades, 63rd Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and the 1st National Guard Brigade near Petropavlovka, Kolesnikovka (Kharkov reg), Makeyevka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by formations of the AFU 3rd Assault Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 480 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M101 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar. Five AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 23rd, 24th, 30th mech'd brigs, 46th Airmobile Brig, 143rd Infantry Brig of the AFU, and 101st Territorial Defence Brig near Zaliznyanskoye, Georgiyevka, Chasov Yar, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 116th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 670 troops, three motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar. One ammo depot was destroyed.

▫️ Units of the Tsentr GOFs fully liberated Karlovka (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 32nd, 100th mech'd brigs, 119th Territorial Defence Brig, and 15th National Guard Brig near Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Ukrainsk, Dimitrov, and Selidovo (DPR). Seven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 53rd Mech'd Brig, 71st Jaeger Brig, 25th Airborne Brig of the AFU, 37th Marine Brig, 14th Natl Guard Brig, and the Lyut Assault Brig of the Natl Police of UKR were repelled.

AFU losses more than 480 troops, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ As a result of active actions, units of the Vostok GOFs liberated Prechistovka (DPR).



Losses were inflicted on formations of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brig of the AFU and 117th Territorial Def Brig near Shakhtyorskoye, Dobrovolye (DPR), and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig was repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops and five motor vehicles.



▫️ Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 37th Marine Brigade and 39th Coastal Defence Brigade near Berislav, Tokarevka, Verovka (Kherson region), and Tamarino (Nikolayev region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 troops and three motor vehicles. Two ammunition depots and one electronic warfare station were destroyed.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 129 areas during the day.



▫️ Over the past 24 hours, air defence units have shot down 11 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 30 unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, 642 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 31,017 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,814 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,435 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 14,039 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,556 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.