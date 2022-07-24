Model suffers menstrual bleeding every single day, 1 year after PFIZER poison injections

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"I’m very very very sad to say that I have started to bleed again. I’m
devastated. The birth control, that was my only option left don’t seem
to be strong enough to keep the bleeding back. For you that don’t know
what I’m talking about: I had my second pfizer shot last year, and have
been bleeding everyday since. I have to change up again, try something
else. I have been bleeding now for 3 weeks. This journey seems to be far
from over, and I’ve cried so much over this. Thank God I’m not trying
to have a child, because at the moment I can’t. Im “forced” to be on
birth control, and if I don’t use them I’ll bleed, non stop. It’s been a
full year of bleeding every single day except 1,5 month. I’ve been
bleeding the same amount this period as I women does in her entire
lifetime. In one year. I wanted to give you an update to let you know.
But I am born and raised knowing that this “will pass too” but
sometimes, it’s very very difficult.. it’s not often I’m lost for words,
but I don’t know how to describe this."
SOURCE:
https://gramhir.com/media/2885940499040306646
###
OSLO — A 25-year-old fashion blogger, designer, author and social media influencer is now the most extreme case of post-injection menstrual syndrome (#PIMS) we’ve covered on The COVID Blog™. And mainstream media are scrambling for control of the narrative as this phenomenon can no longer be ignored or hidden.
We wrote earlier this week about NBC News acknowledging that vaxxed women across the globe are experiencing myriad menstrual irregularities. But it’s now clear that said story was only allowed on the NBC News platform as part of give-and-take propaganda tactics. The article used words like “menstruating people,” with a headline reading “42% of people…
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/07/22/anniken-jorgensen-25-year-old-norwegian-beauty-entrepreneur-suffers-menstrual-bleeding-everyday-for-a-year-since-her-second-pfizer-mrna-injection/:
https://colleenhuber.substack.com/p/covid-vaccines-may-rival-or-exceed
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