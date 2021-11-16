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Romley Stewart: 'Covid-19 A Foreign Military Occupation' [18 Oct 2021]
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97 views • November 16, 2021
Note: Mr Romley Stewart is also a musician and it is him playing the guitar, also maybed him who made all the music...
The banned Justinian Deception video on Youtube
JUSTINIAN-DECEPTION
Published October 18, 2021
1,889 Views
https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
https://rumble.com/vnw7q6-foreign-military-occupation.html
Justinian Deception - 38.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Zy3VRtSSl4Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTAurk2YyIBVnPQSzEsuQtQ
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/E/y/g/z/Eygzc.gaa.mp4
The banned Justinian Deception video on Youtube
JUSTINIAN-DECEPTION
Published October 18, 2021
1,889 Views
https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
https://rumble.com/vnw7q6-foreign-military-occupation.html
Justinian Deception - 38.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Zy3VRtSSl4Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTAurk2YyIBVnPQSzEsuQtQ
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/E/y/g/z/Eygzc.gaa.mp4
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