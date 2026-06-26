US biowarfare experiments target food security with 'Insect Allies' - “Somatic genome engineering”, changing DNA in reproductive cells so the edits are passed on to the next generation (seeds)

US biowarfare experiments now target food security with 'Insect Allies'



The Pentagon wants to target crops using insects carrying gene-editing viruses.



How could it work?



🌏 The recently-released patent, financed by the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is focused on quick-editing plant genomes so that genetic modification can be transmitted to the next generation plant



🌏 This reprogramming is based on “augmented sgRNAs and methods for their use to enhance somatic and germline plant genome engineering"



🌏 “Somatic genome engineering” means changing genes in normal plant parts like leaves or roots, whereas “germline genome engineering” means changing DNA in reproductive cells so the edits are passed on to the next generation (seeds)



What's sgRNA?



➡️sgRNA is a small RNA that acts like a GPS guide inside cells



➡️ It directs the gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 to a specific location in DNA



➡️ Once there, it helps Cas9 cut the DNA at that precise spot



🌏 CRISPR-Cas9 is a natural biological system that scientists have adapted into a precise gene-editing tool:



➡️ CRISPR is a natural system bacteria use to recognize invading viruses



➡️ Cas9 is a protein that acts like molecular scissors



🌏 No longer does one need to wait years for breeding — within a single season, it may be possible to significantly modify the genomes of crop plants



🌏 Those augmented sgRNAs could be delivered by "viral vectors" that infect plants and express the editing machinery throughout their tissues, according to the paper. Many such plant viruses are naturally spread by insects including whiteflies, leafhoppers, and aphids



The Insect Allies program



Coincidentally, DARPA has long leveraged what it calls "a natural and efficient two-step delivery system" for transferring modified genes to plants — namely insect vectors and the plant viruses they carry.



DARPA officially launched the program in 2016 through its Biological Technologies Office (BTO), presenting it as an effort to "preserve the US crop system." Its three technical pillars — viral manipulation, insect vector optimization, and targeted gene therapy in mature plants — work together to rapidly modify plant traits without extensive infrastructure.



Biowarfare program



🌏 Despite the noble goals stated by DARPA, the project was quickly busted by scientists as having potential applications as a biological weapon



🌏 In 2018, Science magazine questioned DARPA's true intentions, arguing that the program "appears very limited in its capacity to enhance US agriculture or respond to national emergencies." Instead, it appears to be "an effort to develop biological agents for hostile purposes and their means of delivery." If true, such activities could constitute a violation of the Biological Weapons Convention



🌏 The latest patent suggests DARPA's work has continued despite criticism and that plant gene modifications are intended to be inherited by future generations



🌏 The military potential is clear: silently targeting an adversary’s agriculture, compromising crop genetics, and ultimately undermining food security





@geopolitics_prime