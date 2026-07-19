WORKS OF GRACE ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 19 2026

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The Book of Ruth Not Only Shows the Hardships of a Woman, but Also Shows the Hand of God. Naomi Knew Her Gods in Moab Could Not Provide What the God of Beth-lehem-judah Could. The People Knew Naomi, Who Asked to be Called "Mara" (Bitter), Had Suffered. Boaz is a Picture of Grace and Grace Opens the Door, Opens the Bible, and Hovers Over Our Soul. The Holy Spirit Can Take a Broken Heart and Point It Towards Christ.