Seed Potato Planting Talks Part Two August 18th 2023 Florida Homestead
Published a day ago

My husband Alex G is sharing some of how he procured these seed potatoes to plant in August at our homestead along with some of this current thoughts on the subject matter! Thanks for being here to share in our journey of exploring husband & wife homestead life!

gardeninghomesteadingpotato plantingseed potatoflorida living

