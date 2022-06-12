"Toxic Self Help" and Doomed Civilizations 🎙️ June Biohacking Q&A #30

Is personal growth "toxic" as some popular Youtube documentaries suggest? We address the June Biohacking and lifehacking questions in this Q&A podcast.





9:07 "The Toxic World of Self Help”

19:06 Is western civilization doomed?

25:50 Non-Chinese supplement sources

29:05 Optimal Piracetam dosage and cycling





📑 Read - Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1637-q-a-30

📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.