"Toxic Self Help" and Doomed Civilizations 🎙️ June Biohacking Q&A #30

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Is personal growth "toxic" as some popular Youtube documentaries suggest? We address the June Biohacking and lifehacking questions in this Q&A podcast.
9:07 "The Toxic World of Self Help”
19:06 Is western civilization doomed?
25:50 Non-Chinese supplement sources
29:05 Optimal Piracetam dosage and cycling
📑 Read - Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1637-q-a-30
📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking questions?
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form
Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.