Continuing the Be Better series, now looking into scriptural principles that when applied to our daily lives, enable us to walk more effectively in the Spirit. We must be diligent as children of light in this generation. Excuses, blaming, and complaining will never get us where God wants us to be... Instead we must be diligent.
