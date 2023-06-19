Create New Account
Denazification - PUTIN said why this is important - Showed WW2 Video 'History of NAZI in Ukraine' - Killing Jews helping the Germans in WW2 War Crimes - Nazis are state Heroes in Zelensky's Ukraine
112 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Denazification.

🤷 You may not have understood the meaning of this expression. This one aim of the Russian military operation may have been ridiculed by the mainstream media.

🥱 No doubt you have also come across the argument that Zelensky is Jewish.

🗣 Don't worry: yesterday at SPIEF, the history of Nazism in Ukraine was revealed by President Putin himself.

❗️ Guests at the Forum were shown video evidence of Ukrainian Nazi war crimes. The very same Nazis are now considered state heroes in Zelensky's Ukraine.

You too can now watch yesterday's ©️Vesti Nedeli with Dmitry Kiselev featuring this evidence.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

