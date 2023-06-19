Denazification.
🤷 You may not have understood the meaning of this expression. This one aim of the Russian military operation may have been ridiculed by the mainstream media.
🥱 No doubt you have also come across the argument that Zelensky is Jewish.
🗣 Don't worry: yesterday at SPIEF, the history of Nazism in Ukraine was revealed by President Putin himself.
❗️ Guests at the Forum were shown video evidence of Ukrainian Nazi war crimes. The very same Nazis are now considered state heroes in Zelensky's Ukraine.
You too can now watch yesterday's ©️Vesti Nedeli with Dmitry Kiselev featuring this evidence.
