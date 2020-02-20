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Yale Skull & Bones Ley Lines of Terror Attacks: Bob Fischer Interview (2006)
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49 views • February 20, 2020
Yale Skull & Bones Ley Lines of Terror Attacks: Bob Fischer Interview by Ted Gunderson
Ley lines refer to straight alignments drawn between various historic structures and prominent landmarks. The idea was developed in early 20th-century Europe, with ley line believers arguing that these alignments were recognized by ancient European societies which deliberately erected structures along them.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Ley lines refer to straight alignments drawn between various historic structures and prominent landmarks. The idea was developed in early 20th-century Europe, with ley line believers arguing that these alignments were recognized by ancient European societies which deliberately erected structures along them.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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