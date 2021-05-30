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Doctor Janci Chunn Lindsay warning vaccines must be stopped!
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281 views • May 30, 2021
None of the poison vaccines are by accident. Eugenics program has been ongoing since the Spanish Flu of 1918 in which 50 million people were Targeted! only way this will be stopped is when the country get the b_ _ _s to say, enough is enough and begin to give their own injections!
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