WHEN TWO UNIVERSES COLLIDE

The W.H.O. just rolled back its stance on vaccinating children for COVID, an approach the FL Surgeon General has been attacked incessantly for taking from the beginning; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Western Australia, a place among the worst places on earth for draconian COVID vaccine mandates, who are now suffering meteoric adverse events and excess death. Coincidence?; Revisiting Sweden; New Poll Shows Major Parties Even on Vaccine Injury; ‘Spellers’ Takes Top Prizes At Phoenix Film Festival!;

Two universes collide in a head-to-head discussion/debate between Del and Celebrity Astrophysicist and Science Communicator, Neil deGrasse Tyson, which spans science, the scientific method, COVID, Neil’s Film, ‘A Shot in the Arm’ targeting the Medical Freedom community, misinformation, vaccines and MUCH more.

Thank you for supporting SIX YEARS of The HighWire!

Guests: Joseph A. Ladapo, M.D., Ph.D., Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ph.D.