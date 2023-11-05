Wind Farms Have a DARK Secret - Here's How we FIX It

Two Bit da Vinci





Nov 4, 2023





Wind Farms: Check out Soluna GENIUS Solution for Wind Farms! https://geni.us/Soluna





I've driven by many a wind farm in my day, and often wondered why SO many turbines are just sitting still. Why aren't they spinning? I wondered this and so I dug into it and I was pretty surprised. It's not often maintenance, or other factors, its demand, and this is a HUGE problem for anyone thinking about starting a new wind farm. So what are we to do? This was a fascinating on site trip with a company called Soluna computing, who this they've got the solution. So how does it work, and just how bad is this problem? let's figure this out together!





Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:00 - How Grids are run

2:50 - Soluna's Solution

4:30 - The AI Compute Explosion

5:35 - Solution In Action!

8:40 - Data Centers Dirty Secret

10:22 - A "Cooler" Way





This Youtube video was conducted on behalf of Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH:NASDAQ) and was funded by Outside The Box Capital Inc. and/or affiliates after Two Bit Da Vinci Inc. was engaged by Outside The Box Capital Inc. to advertise for Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH:NASDAQ).





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Udf8ZJFvPeQ