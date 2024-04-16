Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TURNING DOWN THE HEAT ON THE BOILING OCEAN NARRATIVE
channel image
High Hopes
3148 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
58 views
Published 13 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 12, 2024


For the past year, the media’s go-to climate change fear play has been boiling oceans. Yet simple research shows the inaccuracy of their reporting as many are looking past global warming to solar cycles pointing to possible cooling events.


#ClimateChange #OceanTemps #BoilingOceans #GlobalCooling


AIRDATE: April 11, 2024


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p3l8q-turning-down-the-heat-on-the-boiling-ocean-narrative.html

Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingdel bigtreehighwireglobal coolingsolar cyclesocean tempsboiling ocean

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket