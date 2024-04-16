Del Bigtree at the HighWire
April 12, 2024
For the past year, the media’s go-to climate change fear play has been boiling oceans. Yet simple research shows the inaccuracy of their reporting as many are looking past global warming to solar cycles pointing to possible cooling events.
AIRDATE: April 11, 2024
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p3l8q-turning-down-the-heat-on-the-boiling-ocean-narrative.html
