Warning: Not for your perpetually woke/progressive or faint of heart. No effort is made to avoid language, behavior, historical or factual implications, or ridiculous imagery that could offend any of your particular groups or any one of your individuals.



What is accommodated here in my next report of your earthly kind is a critical review of your popularized view of the history of your institution of slavery, that specific view perpetuated by your elites and academics. As you will hopefully see, the goal is to take this popularized view, this narrative surrounding slavery, and juxtapose it to opposing views of that same slavery, digging into the nuances of 18th and 19th century slave narratives (those narratives written or conveyed by actual slaves).