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5 Top Tips for Preppers
End Time Survivors
End Time Survivors
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63 views • February 28, 2020
Learn how to prepare for the Tribulation in this video. Christians preparing for the end of the world have some advantages in surviving the end times that non-Christian doomsday preppers may have overlooked. Please check out this unique video on preparing for the apocalypse.

ARTICLES MENTIONED IN VIDEO: (1) "Eight Ways God Talks to People—GO AHEAD; TRY THEM!" http://www.endtimesurvivors.com/teach... (2) "Settling Disagreements" http://www.endtimesurvivors.com/teach... (3) "How to Walk on Water" http://www.endtimesurvivors.com/teach...


CREDITS Music: " Hard Lessons" by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) "tenderness.mp3" by bensound (https://goo.gl/cT83F2) Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ - "Building up community spirit" by SuSanA Secretariat (https://goo.gl/sFheLt) CC BY 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/ - "Brownies’ Makeshift Fort" by Steve Jurvetson (https://goo.gl/SVOq9D) CC BY 2.0 - "Disagreement" by Jorg Schreler (https://goo.gl/btqhmN) CC BY 2.0 - "Student peer counselling project" by University of the Frazer Valley (https://goo.gl/fy8I6S) CC BY 2.0 - "High Interest Rate" by CafeCredit.com (https://goo.gl/gIMgRH) CC BY 2.0 - "1963 Chevy II station wagon" by John Lloyd (https://goo.gl/LhzOnd) CC BY 2.0 - "Listen" by Ky (https://goo.gl/ZGwXH0) CC BY 2.0 - "Come Lord Jesus" by Tim Green (https://goo.gl/wo8k0M) CC BY 2.0 - "Primitive skills" by Virginia State Parks (https://goo.gl/ANxLyi) CC BY 2.0 - "Picking Blackberries" by Eugene Kim (https://goo.gl/FOlsBS) CC BY 2.0 - "Empty wallet" by FolsomNatural (https://goo.gl/OwBwnZ) CC BY 2.0 - "Providing clean water to millions of people" by DFID (https://goo.gl/BUx8E4) CC BY 2.0 - "Dollar" by Images Money (https://goo.gl/J9oZCg) CC BY 2.0 - "Hands of God" by Waiting for the Word (https://goo.gl/Y7dOfZ) CC BY 2.0 Videos: https://www.youtube.com - "Matrix falling code" by filmes brasil by (https://goo.gl/6SlafH) CC BY https://www.niz.co/wp/ - Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Keywords
preppinglast daysapocalypsedoomsdayendtimesgreat tribulationsurvival tipspreparationapocalypticthe last dayssigns of the timessurviving the end timesliving by faithendtimesurvivorstraining for end timespreparing for the last dayspreparing for the apocalypsespiritual preppingdoomday prepping
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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