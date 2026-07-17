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Date: July 17, 2026. Lesson 140-2026. Title: When God Seems Silent but Faith Refuses to Let Go
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In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart conclude their series on Borrowed Faith by studying the remarkable faith of the Syrophoenician woman in Matthew 15:21–28. Faced with silence, apparent rejection, and repeated obstacles, she refused to stop trusting Christ on behalf of her demon-possessed daughter. Jesus ultimately declared, "O woman, great is thy faith," demonstrating that persistent, humble, and Scripture-shaped faith can prevail even in the darkest moments. This lesson offers encouragement to every parent, spouse, and intercessor who continues to pray for a loved one, reminding us that God honors faith that refuses to let go.

Lesson 140-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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