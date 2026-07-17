Date: July 17, 2026. Lesson 140-2026. Title: When God Seems Silent but Faith Refuses to Let Go

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart conclude their series on Borrowed Faith by studying the remarkable faith of the Syrophoenician woman in Matthew 15:21–28. Faced with silence, apparent rejection, and repeated obstacles, she refused to stop trusting Christ on behalf of her demon-possessed daughter. Jesus ultimately declared, "O woman, great is thy faith," demonstrating that persistent, humble, and Scripture-shaped faith can prevail even in the darkest moments. This lesson offers encouragement to every parent, spouse, and intercessor who continues to pray for a loved one, reminding us that God honors faith that refuses to let go.

Lesson 140-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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