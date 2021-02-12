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The Deep State Is Projecting Their Crimes Onto Trump, Slings And Arrows, Boomerang Coming (X22 Report)
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310 views • February 12, 2021
X22 Report
Ep. 2401b - The [DS] Is Projecting Their Crimes Onto Trump, Slings And Arrows, Boomerang Coming
The impeachment trial is a trap for the [DS]/MSM. If [JB] won buy millions of votes what are they worried about. Why are they impeaching someone who they cannot remove from office because he doesn't hold and office. They are panicking. Everything they are talking about will boomerang back at them. The [DS]/Corrupt Politicians opened the door to impeach anyone, election fraud and insurrection. Trump must prove his innocence, he must inject evidence legally.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2401b - The [DS] Is Projecting Their Crimes Onto Trump, Slings And Arrows, Boomerang Coming
The impeachment trial is a trap for the [DS]/MSM. If [JB] won buy millions of votes what are they worried about. Why are they impeaching someone who they cannot remove from office because he doesn't hold and office. They are panicking. Everything they are talking about will boomerang back at them. The [DS]/Corrupt Politicians opened the door to impeach anyone, election fraud and insurrection. Trump must prove his innocence, he must inject evidence legally.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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