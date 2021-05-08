AMERICAS “EVIL IDOLS” THAT ARE PART OF THE FREEMASON CULT THAT IS DESTROYING HUMANITY

The video is a little over five hours long, but contains a lot of information. It is from a former X-Factor Winner (Altiyan Childs), who claims to be a former freemason. If you have the patience to watch it, you will discover just how many politicians, actors, musicians, and sports stars are part of the satanic evil freemasons. These people, who are big influences, get recruited and then must use their fame to manipulate the masses and to do the bidding of this cult. I saw through the propaganda of hollywood many years ago and I do not look up to any of these evil beings that are so much part of the American lifestyle. Watch and see just what many of your favorite stars are all about. The people of this cult believe that anyone who is not a part of their web is inferior, profane, and are “useless eaters”. All of this is tied to what the world is currently dealing with as well.

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