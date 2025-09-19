© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the night of September 18, Russia carried out a complex attack on hub stations in both Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. At the same time, it should be noted that during a missile attack on a hub station north of 'Odessa', a military train heading to the Poltava region from Poland was derailed. As a result, three carriages of this train were completely destroyed due to the detonation of military cargo. As it turned out, this train was carrying thousands of shells for Poland's 'Krab' self-propelled guns and dozens of mercenaries from both Poland and Latin America................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
