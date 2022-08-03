Midnight Ride: The Coming World Order Change- Sooner Than You Think

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Streamed live on Apr 23, 2022 on @Now You See TV
Throughout the history of humanity new world orders have come and gone. The United States is nearing a financial, moral, and societal collapse that will bring in a new power. Could this be the final world order as mentioned in the Bible? Join us tonight as we discuss historic and biblical world order shifts and how this one might be different.
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