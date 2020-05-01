© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid-19 Ventilators Are A Death Sentence
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • May 01, 2020
In this video Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell discusses his experience with using ventilators for treatment of so-called 'Covid-19' patients.
This video clip was created using the following video:
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9GYTc53r2o
This video clip was created using the following video:
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9GYTc53r2o
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.