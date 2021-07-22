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Lin Wood Backs Whistleblower, Addresses Deep State Attacks, Election, Trump, Jabs and More [20.07.2021]
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1693 views • July 22, 2021
EXCLUSIVE! Lin Wood sits down with Stew Peters for an exclusive 'after hours' candid discussion where he defends whistleblower Dr. John McGreevey.
Wood and Peters discussed MANY topics during their conversation including the communist takeover, jabs, Trump, previous and future elections.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.FightBackLaw.com
Stew Peters Show
Published July 20, 2021
47,389 Views
https://rumble.com/embed/vhhywf/?pub=l9py3
Wood and Peters discussed MANY topics during their conversation including the communist takeover, jabs, Trump, previous and future elections.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.FightBackLaw.com
Stew Peters Show
Published July 20, 2021
47,389 Views
https://rumble.com/embed/vhhywf/?pub=l9py3
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