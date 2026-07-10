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TICKING MONEY TIME BOMB! - The Affordability Crisis Worsens As People FLEE To Gold & Silver!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the struggle the vast majority of people have with money today as we see insane stats released showing about 50% of all adults under the age of 30 live with their parents in the United States.


People cannot afford rent or food and this is also shown in the grocery store as companies like Pepsi have lowered prices on much of their junk foods by as much as 15%, yet sales still continue to crash. When the cheapest garbage one can eat is no selling, this is a massive indicator.


One can imagine how this will affect the already disastrous pension short falls when younger people are still dependent on their parents and can't afford basic foods, regardless of how many hours they work.


As the Iran War continues, we are also witnessing the continued shock to the supply chain we have been warning of for so long. In the face of the Middle Eastern conflict, gold firms are seeing gains of more than 1% due to the amount of people fleeing to safety.


People like Peter Schiff believe we are witnessing the trapped Federal Reserve setting up $200 silver and $10,000 gold. He is not alone in this belief as if we see the Federal Reserve lower interest rates, we could expect out of this world inflation. If we see them raise interest rates, we can expect an economic depression. If they stay stagnant, we are seeing people flee to gold and silver. All of the above is a bad sign for the United States monetary system and the dollar on the world stage.


In this video, we break down what this all means and what it is leading to.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticseconomyfederal reservemarketsconspiracygoldsilverpeter schifffinanceinflationjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdcwammark gonzalesaffordability crisis
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