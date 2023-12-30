Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Commenting on Richard Dolan’s, As the Empire Crumbles… Controlled UAP Disclosure
channel image
Brian Ruhe
109 Subscribers
25 views
Published 13 hours ago

Here I comment on ten points that Richard Dolan made on this Nov. 28, 2023 video. This is a FAIR USE of a few minutes of that video: As the Empire Crumbles ... Controlled UAP Disclosure? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4WafipAPV0


I refer to the link to Timothy Good’s talk on humanity being replaced by hybrids, which is at:

Expert Believes Aliens Are Hybridizing With Humans To Take Over Earth | Uncovering Aliens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjLCQvDG_0s


Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.


Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe


MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/


My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent


Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio

Keywords
ufostranshumanismgreyshigh schoolbrian ruherichard dolanmantidspundits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket