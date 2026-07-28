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ALTARS TO AI ALIEN GODS | 7-28-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2716


Show Notes:


Diane Ketterman's prayer vigil:

Topic: Online Prayer and Communion

Time: Jul 28, 2026 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86319544983?pwd=ofruaX5j36l2gsHYK5K7cmo61y0zxc.1

'Artifical': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/artificial

'Intelligence': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/intelligence

Clayton Moore - It's all on big lie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlgTzWlrCAw

Elon Musk on AI summoning a demon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENSve6u8_mc

Mind Virus Book Trailer: https://youtu.be/UJYh44z4W3U?si=O5NCQWbdE5elXj9y

Data Centers are altars to alien gods: https://thewinepress.substack.com?utm_source=navbar&utm_medium=web

1 Corinthians 2:14 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20cor%202%3A14&version=KJV

'Doctrine': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/doctrine

Bigfoot 'discovered': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nQNsOEMDNM

Isaiah 9: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%209&version=KJV

'Religion': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/religion


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
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