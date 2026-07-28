ALTARS TO AI ALIEN GODS | 7-28-2026

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Show #2716
Show Notes:
Diane Ketterman's prayer vigil:
Topic: Online Prayer and Communion
Time: Jul 28, 2026 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86319544983?pwd=ofruaX5j36l2gsHYK5K7cmo61y0zxc.1
'Artifical': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/artificial
'Intelligence': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/intelligence
Clayton Moore - It's all on big lie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlgTzWlrCAw
Elon Musk on AI summoning a demon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENSve6u8_mc
Mind Virus Book Trailer: https://youtu.be/UJYh44z4W3U?si=O5NCQWbdE5elXj9y
Data Centers are altars to alien gods: https://thewinepress.substack.com?utm_source=navbar&utm_medium=web
1 Corinthians 2:14 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20cor%202%3A14&version=KJV
'Doctrine': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/doctrine
Bigfoot 'discovered': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nQNsOEMDNM
Isaiah 9: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%209&version=KJV
'Religion': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/religion
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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